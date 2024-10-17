BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,245.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.46.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,015.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $1,019.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $909.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $834.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

