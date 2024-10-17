Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 3.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 127,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,292,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 54,303 shares of company stock valued at $192,926 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

