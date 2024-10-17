BMO Capital Markets Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $33.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

