BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 5.6% in September

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 51,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,196. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

