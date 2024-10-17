BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.48 and last traded at $111.48, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.92.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

