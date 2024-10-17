BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,085 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ICVT opened at $84.63 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

