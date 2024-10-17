BOS Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

