BOS Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clearwater Paper worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $466.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

