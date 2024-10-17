BOS Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 500,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 306,168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 335,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 297,127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 232,222 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

