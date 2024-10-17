BOS Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.