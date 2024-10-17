Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after buying an additional 360,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,543 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.43. 4,559,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

