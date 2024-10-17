Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 498,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,739 shares in the company, valued at $13,215,450.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,450.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,652 shares of company stock worth $650,564 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 647,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 189.9% during the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 113,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.67 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

