Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 860.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 90,521 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $176.82 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.