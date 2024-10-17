Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $224.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

