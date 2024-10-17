Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $31.80

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

BXSL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 58.08%. The firm had revenue of $327.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

