Brokers Issue Forecasts for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.90 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.3 %

LMAT stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

