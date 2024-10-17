Brokers Issue Forecasts for Metals Acquisition Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTAL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of MTAL opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Metals Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 675,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

