Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.99 and last traded at C$32.70, with a volume of 10379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.10.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

About Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, insider Brookfield Corporation purchased 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$37,251.61. Insiders acquired a total of 28,074 shares of company stock worth $714,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

