Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at $3,453,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bruker by 115.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 191.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 81.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 523,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

