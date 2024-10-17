BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
BTU Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About BTU Metals
BTU Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.
