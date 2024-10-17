Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
