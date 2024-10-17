Bytes Technology Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.10 (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

BYIT opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 484.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 506.92. Bytes Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 433.80 ($5.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 665 ($8.68). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,583.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYIT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Bytes Technology Group

In other news, insider Sam Mudd bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,037.35). Insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.