C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.22.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

