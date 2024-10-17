C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.
C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.22.
C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile
C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than C-Com Satellite Systems
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.