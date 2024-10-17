Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $63.23 on Friday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

