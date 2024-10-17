Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Increased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 825.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.15. 504,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $7,302,782 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

