Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 74,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($33.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($285.60) by $251.85. On average, analysts forecast that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

