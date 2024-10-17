California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 158,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. California Resources has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.41%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 61.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

