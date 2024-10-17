Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.36. 1,681,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,333,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

