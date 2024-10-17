Canoe EIT Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
