Canoe EIT Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.