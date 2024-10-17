Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 13,982.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. Capri has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $52.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

