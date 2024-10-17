Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,099 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $1,676,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $6,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AME opened at $169.71 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

