Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.16.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $476.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.49 and a 200 day moving average of $436.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

