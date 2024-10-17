Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,784 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $389.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.14. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

