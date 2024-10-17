Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $20.78. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 10,597,855 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.