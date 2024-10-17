Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $209.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $210.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day moving average is $188.74. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

