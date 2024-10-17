Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.85 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $35.56 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

