Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.9 days.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

