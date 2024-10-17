Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $319,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,348,748.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PAYC opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

