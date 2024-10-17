Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,433,000 after buying an additional 1,046,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

