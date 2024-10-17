Cheelee (CHEEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.87 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $12.86 or 0.00019149 BTC on major exchanges. Cheelee has a total market cap of $248.79 million and $6.87 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,445.64723884 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 13.04960888 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,854,664.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

