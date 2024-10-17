Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Chijet Motor Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CJET traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 60,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69. Chijet Motor has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2,691.00.
Chijet Motor Company Profile
