Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJETGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CJET traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 60,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69. Chijet Motor has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2,691.00.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

