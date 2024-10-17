Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $58.66. Approximately 1,432,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,071,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

