ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ChromaDex
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
See Also
