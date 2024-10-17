ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 392,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,693. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.65.

In other news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

