Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 258,121 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Chuy’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

