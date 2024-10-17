Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Boosted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 289.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $213.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $215.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

