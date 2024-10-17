Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:C opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

