Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,126. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

