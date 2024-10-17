Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 3,345,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,239. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 383,947 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 642.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

