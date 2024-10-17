Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIVB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,410. The stock has a market cap of $287.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

