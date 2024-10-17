Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 5054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

YOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 695,418 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

